PM Modi hugs Australian counterpart Albanese at Indian diaspora event in Melbourne — watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, on Thursday shared a warm hug at a community event in Melbourne attended by members of the Indian diaspora. The two leaders also greeted each other with a handshake.

PM Modi said India-Australia relations have scaled new heights, crediting the Indian diaspora for playing a significant role in strengthening bilateral ties, according to ANI.

Speaking at the "Melbourne Meets Modi" event, PM Modi noted that this was his third visit to Australia in 12 years and praised the Indian community for helping deepen the partnership between the two countries. He also mentioned members of the Indian diaspora remain closely connected to their roots through their daily lives while making valuable contributions to Australia's growth and development.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What significance does the Indian diaspora hold in the India-Australia relationship according to PM Modi? ⌵ PM Modi highlighted that the Indian diaspora plays a crucial role in strengthening India-Australia relations, acknowledging their contributions to Australia's development while maintaining strong ties with their homeland. 2 How did PM Modi express his appreciation for the Indian community in Melbourne? ⌵ During his speech, PM Modi praised the Indian community for enriching Melbourne's culture and expressed gratitude for their efforts in fostering a strong partnership between India and Australia. 3 What were the key outcomes of PM Modi's recent visit to Australia? ⌵ PM Modi's visit concluded with 18 significant outcomes focusing on sectors such as defense, maritime security, and education, aimed at further enhancing the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. 4 Why is the event 'Melbourne Meets Modi' significant for the Indian diaspora? ⌵ The 'Melbourne Meets Modi' event is significant as it drew around 30,000 attendees, making it one of the largest gatherings addressed by a leader in Australia, showcasing the vibrant connection between the Indian diaspora and their homeland. 5 What cultural aspects did PM Modi mention regarding the lives of the Indian diaspora in Australia? ⌵ PM Modi described the Indian diaspora's lives in Australia as blending cultures, noting that while they use Australian ingredients, they infuse their daily life with traditional Indian values and practices.

"When I visited Australia in 2014, it was the first time an Indian Prime Minister had visited in 28 years. And you might recall I said then that you would not have to wait another 28 years. This is my third visit in the last 12 years--a hat-trick of visits. This demonstrates the great heights that the relationship between India and Australia has reached. And do you know who played the biggest role in this? It wasn't Modi; it was all of you," he stated.

What did PM Modi say about Indian diaspora? Speaking about the Indian diaspora's strong bond with their homeland, PM Modi said many Indian families in Australia seamlessly balance life across two time zones, with children following Australian schedules while staying connected to relatives in India through regular video calls and virtual participation in family events.

He said that despite maintaining close ties with India, the diaspora was making significant contributions to Australia's development. Praising the community, PM Modi remarked that Indians integrate into societies like "sugar dissolving in milk", enriching them while spreading the values of love and harmony.

He also said that although many ingredients of daily life may be Australian, the cultural essence remains distinctly Indian, symbolised by Indian-style tea and traditional spices.

PM Modi said Melbourne is often described as a city where people can experience all four seasons in a single day, adding that the Indian community has further enriched the city with its vibrant culture and traditions.

“Here in Melbourne and the surrounding areas, there are many places and markets infused with the spirit of Indianness. Some call them 'Little India,' while others call them 'Mini India'; whatever the name, they are steeped in Indian culture. Someone showed me a video of one such market,” he said.

"The video mentioned that sales are constantly going on there. People get completely swept up in the excitement of these sales; even if one isn't in the mood to shop, one ends up buying something anyway. 'Sale ke chakkar mein log ghanchakkar ban jate hain'," PM Modi added.

CSP expansion Meanwhile, ahead of the community event, PM Modi concluded high-level talks with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, in Melbourne, resulting in a major expansion of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).