PM Modi in China LIVE Updates: Bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping begins

PM Modi China Visit LIVE: The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping begins in Tianjin, China.

The talks come at a time when India’s relationship with the United States has seen a sharp decline, largely due to Washington’s recent trade and tariff policies.

What's on agenda?

In the talks, the two leaders are expected to take stock of India-China economic ties and deliberate on steps to further normalise relations that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border row.

Modi is in China primarily to attend the two-day annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) beginning Sunday.

However, his meeting with Xi assumed greater significance in the face of strain in ties between India and the US following the Trump administration's policies on trade and tariff.

Modi's trip to China comes less than a fortnight after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India.

Following Wang's wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the two sides unveiled a series of measures for a "stable, cooperative and forward-looking" relationship between the two sides.

Russia's Putin arrives in China

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on Sunday in Tianjin, a northern Chinese port city, to attend a regional security summit that Beijing sees as an opportunity to push back against Western influence in global affairs, according to Chinese and Russian state media.

Marking a rare four-day visit to China-Russia's largest trading partner and close strategic ally, Putin was greeted with a red carpet welcome. A livestream by Russia's TASS news agency showed top city officials receiving him on the tarmac.

