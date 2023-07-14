PM Modi in France: 5-year-post study visa, new consulate, UPI, here are top announcements made1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France for a two-day visit on Thursday. He was welcomed at the airport by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. In his visit to France, PM Modi made big announcement that can benefit Indians living in the country
From opening a new consulate in France's Marseielle to allowing five-year long term post-study visa to Indian students, there were some big announcements waiting for Indians living in France by PM Modi on his two-day visit to the nation.
