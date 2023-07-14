From opening a new consulate in France's Marseielle to allowing five-year long term post-study visa to Indian students, there were some big announcements waiting for Indians living in France by PM Modi on his two-day visit to the nation.

On Thursday, PM Modi announced the five-year long-term post-study visa for Indian students pursuing a master's degree in France. Moreover, India will also open a new consulate in Marseille in France, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi received a grand welcome by Indian diaspora in France on Thursday. The hall was echoed with slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and “Vandey Matram."

While addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris, he also said that Saint Thiruvalluvar's statue will be installed in France.

In a major step to boost people to people contact between the two countries, India and France have also reached to an agreement validating the use of India's UPI. PM said that the service will be started from the Eiffel Tower, which will enable Indian tourists of making payments in Rupees, through UPI.

“In France, an agreement has been made for the use of India's UPI...It will be started from the Eiffel Tower, and now Indian tourists would be able to make payments in Rupees, through UPI, in the Eiffel Tower," the prime minister said. On Friday, PM Modi will join President Emmanuel Macron for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.