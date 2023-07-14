“In France, an agreement has been made for the use of India's UPI...It will be started from the Eiffel Tower, and now Indian tourists would be able to make payments in Rupees, through UPI, in the Eiffel Tower," the prime minister said. On Friday, PM Modi will join President Emmanuel Macron for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

