PM Modi in France: Here's what he said on French footballer Kylian Mbappe1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:34 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an address to the Indian community in Paris, highlighted the popularity of French football player Kylian Mbappe among Indian fans.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the Indian community in Paris on July 13, reflected on his longstanding connection with France spanning four decades.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×