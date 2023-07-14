Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in an address to the Indian community in Paris on July 13, reflected on his longstanding connection with France spanning four decades.

During his speech, PM Modi drew attention to the increasing presence of international players in India and specifically highlighted the growing popularity of Kylian Mbappe, the captain of the French national football team, among Indian fans. He noted that Mbappe is widely recognized and admired in India, even more so than in his home country.

"French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

PM Modi reminisced about his enrollment at Alliance Française, the French cultural center in India, approximately four decades ago. According to Prime Minister Modi, he was the inaugural individual to register at the center, and he fondly recalled his affiliation with it.

During an engagement with the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris, PM Modi expressed his enduring fondness for France, acknowledging his longstanding connection with the country. He recounted the establishment of Alliance Française in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, around 40 years ago, and proudly stated that he was the first member of the cultural center in India.

Reflecting on this personal milestone, he mentioned that the French government had presented him with a photocopy of his original identity card, which he still cherishes as a precious memento.

"The national anthem of France says Let's March, Let's March and in our country also the mantra which has been inspiring us since Vedic times is Charaiveti, Charaiveti. We are going to see the same sentiment in the National Day Parade tomorrow as well," PM Modi said.

PM Modi is in France on a two-day visit as he has been invited as a Guest of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day celebrations on July 14.

(With ANI inputs)