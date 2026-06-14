PM Modi lands in France: Meeting with Trump, bilateral talks with Macron during G7 summit high on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Saturday for a visit during which he will hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron, participate in the G7 Summit and attend key innovation-focused events aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

The prime minister arrived in Nice on the first leg of his five-day visit to France and Slovakia. He was received at Nice Cote d'Azur Airport by France's Education Minister Edouard Geffray; Minister of Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste; French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou; and Nice Mayor Eric Ciotti, among other dignitaries.

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"Landed in Nice. In addition to Nice, this France visit includes programmes in Evian and Paris. There will be bilateral and multilateral engagements, which will be aimed at improving India's friendships with key developmental partners," Modi said in a social media post after his arrival.

"I look forward to meeting President Macron tomorrow and to being at 'Bharat Innovates'," he added.

What's on PM Modi's agenda? In the first leg of the visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Macron on Sunday and also inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates' alongside the French president. The event will bring together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries, news agency PTI reported

Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

"Innovation sector will be a key focus area as India and France together celebrate Year 2026 as the 'Year of Innovation'. The 'Bharat Innovates' event @BharatInnov2026 will showcase India's vibrant innovation ecosystem and offer a platform for startups and innovators to present their cutting-edge solutions and products," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post.

In his departure statement ahead of his week-long visit to France and Slovakia, Modi said India's presence at the G7 reflects the trust its partners place in the country and its rising global profile.

From France, Modi will travel to Slovakia for a state visit on June 14-15, where he will hold talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava and interact with business leaders.

Modi to attend G7 Summit The prime minister will then return to France to participate in the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16-17.

At the summit, Modi is expected to exchange views with G7 leaders and invited partner countries on issues including international cooperation, economic growth and artificial intelligence. He is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the gathering.

Modi to meet Trump Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit taking place in Evian, according to White House officials.

President Trump has already announced that he will participate in the G7 summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the US President's itinerary for his upcoming visit to France, his meeting with PM Modi will take place on 17 June.

The meeting comes at a time when tensions between the US and India have risen days after three Indian mariners lost their lives off the coast of Oman in an attack by the US Navy. There has not been official confirmation of Trump-Modi meeting from the Indian side.

The final leg of the visit will take him to Paris on June 18, where he will attend VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest technology and startup event, alongside President Macron.

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India will have the largest national pavilion at this year's edition of the summit.

PM Modi is also expected to interact with members of the Indian community in France. The Indian diaspora in mainland France is estimated at around 119,000, while more than 350,000 people of Indian origin live in French overseas territories.

(With PTI inputs)