PM Modi in Israel today: Knesset address to defence talks – Check full itinerary and agenda of the two-day trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Israel on a two-day state visit today. This is PM Modi's first visit to Israel as prime minister since 2017, before Netanyahu reciprocated with a visit to India the following year.

This is also PM Modi's first trip to Israel after Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire governed by the "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict," in October last year. Last week, India, together with more than 100 other nations, condemned Israel’s expansion in the West Bank.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the visit amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, with the Pentagon mobilising its military assets in the region. Iran and the US are expected to hold new talks in Geneva on Thursday over Iran’s nuclear programme.

“During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu,” the MEA said in the statement.

India - Israel Strategic Partnership The two leaders will review the significant progress made in India - Israel Strategic Partnership, and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people to people exchanges, the statement said adding that the two leaders are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi will also call on Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel, during the visit.

“This visit will reaffirm the deep and long-standing Strategic Partnership between the two countries and will present an opportunity to review the common challenges as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies,” the statement said.

Among other engagements, Modi will meet Netanyahu for a private dinner and address Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday, the first day of his second trip to Israel as prime minister.

On the second day, the two leaders will hold bilateral talks and PM Modi will visit the Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem. PM Modi is also expected to interact with the members of the Indian diaspora and visit an exhibition of technologies and innovations in Israel.

PM Modi will be received at the airport by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara.

Defence, AI Agreements Local media in Israel reported that important understandings are being established in areas such as air defence systems and the integration of India into the laser-based air defence system (Or Eitan).

Defence cooperation has emerged as an important pillar of the partnership between the two sides, with Israel supplying a wide range of military platforms and weapon systems to India.

Israel and India will also sign a series of memorandums of understanding for cooperation with an emphasis on disruptive technologies such as AI, quantum and cyber.

PM Modi's itinerary in Israel

Day 1: Wednesday, 25 February 2025

-Around 9 AM: Embark for Tel Aviv.

-Arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport.

-Tete-a-tete with PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

-Address to Knesset.

- Exhibition of technologies and innovations in Israel.

-Private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Day 2- Thursday, 26 February 2025

-Visit Yad Vashem.

-Bilateral Engagements with President Isaac Herzog of Israel.

-Delegation Level Talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

-Exchange of MoUs and press statements.

-Interaction with prominent members of the Indian-Jewish Community.

(With agency inputs)

