PM Modi in Israel: What’s on the agenda for Day 2? Check full itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Israel. Today is day 2 of his visit as the second prime minister. Modi was last in Israel in 2017, before his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, reciprocated with a visit to India in 2018.

On his first day, Modi received a rousing welcome from Israeli lawmakers as he promised “friendship, respect and partnership” with Israel at a time when its world standing has suffered because of the war in Gaza.

“Let us ensure that the friendship between India and Israel remains a source of strength in an uncertain world,” Modi said in an address to the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, where he received a standing ovation from lawmakers after a 30-minute speech.

The enthusiastic greeting underscored how much closer Israel-India relations have grown under Modi, whose embrace of Israel has marked a shift in the foreign policy of India, which has historically supported the Palestinians.

This is also PM Modi's first trip to Israel after Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire governed by the "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict," in October last year. Last week, India, together with more than 100 other nations, condemned Israel’s expansion in the West Bank.

Earlier, Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife, Sara Netanyahu, personally received Prime Minister Modi at Ben Gurion Airport, reflecting the close personal rapport between the two leaders. The two Prime Ministers exchanged a warm hug upon arrival.

What's on the agenda today? On the second day, the two leaders will hold bilateral talks and PM Modi will visit the Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem. PM Modi will also take part in delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, followed by the exchange of MoUs and press statements by the two leaders.

PM Modi will also interact with the members of the Indian diaspora and visit an exhibition of technologies and innovations in Israel.

Here is a complete itinerary of day 2 of PM Modi's Israel visit:

Day 2- Thursday, 26 February 2025 -Visit Yad Vashem.

-Bilateral Engagements with President Isaac Herzog of Israel.

-Delegation Level talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

-Exchange of MoUs and press statements.

-Interaction with prominent members of the Indian-Jewish Community.

US-Iran Tensions PM Modi's Israel visit comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, with the Pentagon mobilising its military assets in the region. Iran and the US are expected to hold new talks in Geneva today over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Ties between India and Israel, however, deepened after Narendra Modi took office in 2014. In 2017, Modi became the first indian PM to visit Israel. Netanyahu reciprocated with a visit to India in 2018. Both leaders have called each other a "friend".

Netanyahu and Modi have spoken on the phone at least 10 times in the last three years. The two countries signed defence pacts and launched free trade negotiations in November last year.

Israel’s key trading partners Israel is an important economic partner for India in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Today, the key areas of cooperation between the two nations are, defence, security, agriculture, water management, science and technology, trade, economy and people-to-people links.

India ranks second among Asian countries in merchandise trade with Israel. In FY 2024-25, merchandise trade between India and Israel totalled around $3.62–3.75 billion (about ₹340 billion), with India exporting roughly $2.1 billion worth of goods and importing about $1.5–1.6 billion from Israel.

(With agency inputs)

The ongoing negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and recent investment treaties aim to deepen economic ties and substantially increase this figure over the coming years.

