‘No double standards, no compromise': PM Modi in Malaysia says ‘India's message on terrorism is clear'

India and Malaysia on Sunday announced a series of initiatives to strengthen cooperation in defence and security, semiconductors, and trade, following wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, PTI reported.

After the meeting, Modi said the two countries share a “special relationship” and reaffirmed their commitment to broadening ties across a range of sectors.

The prime minister also reiterated India's position on combating terrorism as he said: “Our message on terrorism is clear; no double standards, no compromise.”

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport. Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning.

"India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties," Modi said.

“Today, Malaysia is the second largest country in the world with a population of Indian origin. Our civilisations, shared cultural heritage and democratic values bind us together,” he said.

Modi said both sides will strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security.

We will also make defence cooperation more comprehensive, he said.

“Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security,” he said.

The prime minister also touched upon India's approach towards the Indo-Pacific.

"The Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the growth engine of the world," he said.

The prime minister said India is committed to development, peace and stability across the entire Indo-Pacific region together with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim said India and Malaysia continue to expand collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity and defence.

India has registered a spectacular rise in global trade and economic front, he said.

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport, signalling a new momentum in the bilateral relations.

Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning.

Our message on terrorism is clear; no double standards, no compromise.

“India shares close bonds with Malaysia anchored in civilisational, historical and people-to-people ties,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

(With inputs from agencies)