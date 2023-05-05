New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as the guest of honour for France’s Bastille Day on July 14, marking a significant milestone in the India-France partnership.

This prestigious invitation, previously extended to prime minister Manmohan Singh, symbolizes the depth of bilateral ties, which span defense, Indo-Pacific strategy, climate change, and development cooperation. Additionally, a contingent of the Indian Armed Forces will participate in the traditional Bastille Day parade.

“Prime Minister’s visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries," said the Ministry of External Affairs in a press release.

Over the past 25 years, the India-France Strategic Partnership has grown significantly, with bilateral trade doubling in the last decade to reach $15.1 billion in 2021-22.

Mint had earlier reported that India and France are planning a busy summer of business diplomacy this year. A delegation of major Indian CEOs is expected to visit for the Choose France Summit hosted by President Emmaneul Macron. Defence has been a traditional pillar for bilateral ties, with France serving as India’s second-largest supplier of defence equipment.

“This historic visit will also deliver common initiatives in order to respond to the key challenges of our time, including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India’s G20 Presidency," the release added.

As China’s influence rises and security in the Indo-Pacific deteriorates, India and France have collaborated on trilateral partnerships with like-minded nations, funding development projects, and conducting high-profile military exercises.

“India and France have a shared vision on peace and security, especially in Europe and the Indo-Pacific and uphold the objectives and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which are also the basis of our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," says the MEA.