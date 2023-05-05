PM Modi to be guest of honour at France’s Bastille Day on 14 July1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 05:43 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs expects Modi’s visit to set ambitious goals for strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation between the two nations, encompassing a wide range of industries.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as the guest of honour for France’s Bastille Day on July 14, marking a significant milestone in the India-France partnership.
