PM Modi invites Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to visit India. A new era in Delhi-Dhaka relations?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit India and conveyed his best wishes to the newly sworn-in Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader.

The invitation was extended to Rahman through a letter handed over by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who called on Rahman in Dhaka after the latter took charge as the prime minister on Tuesday, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

After attending the swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka, Birla said India stands ready to support Bangladesh's endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation.

"Glad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Bangladesh led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka today. India stands ready to support Bangladesh's endeavours to build a democratic, progressive and inclusive nation," Birla posted on X.

The development marks a significant moment in India-Bangladesh relations under the new political leadership in Dhaka, more so because New Delhi-Dhaka ties had deteriorated soon after the ouster of the Hasina-led Awami League regime on 5 August 2024 and the subsequent violence against minorities, particularly the Hindu community.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Tarique Rahman conveys his greetings to India and PM Narendra Modi to the visiting India Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at a courtesy meet following the swearing-in of the new government.

"Speaker Birla conveyed wishes and an invitation to India. Both leaders expressed optimism to work together for the well-being of the people of Bangladesh and India, pursuing a people-centric menu of cooperation."

Birla also met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and other leaders on the sidelines of the event.

Led by Rahman, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) swept to power with a two-thirds majority, winning 49.97 per cent of the vote and 209 seats in the polls held on 12 February, with results declared on 13 February.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, which opposed Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971, registered its best-ever performance, securing 31.76 per cent of the vote and 68 seats.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) secured the third-highest number of seats, six, and 3.05 per cent votes.

Rest in India-Bangladesh Ties? Modi's invitation to Rahman is an opportunity to arrest the deterioration between India and Bangladesh in relations and make a fresh start, experts had earlier told LiveMint

“India and Bangladesh have begun taking baby steps towards normalising their relations. It started with S Jaishankar’s visit to Dhaka for Khaleda Zia’s funeral, carrying Prime Minister Modi’s letter referring to a “new beginning,” Praveen Donthi, Senior Analyst, International Crisis Group, told LiveMint on 16 January.

The outgoing interim government under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been perceived in India as less aligned with New Delhi’s strategic interests. Delhi hasn't engaged with Dhaka over the last 18 months, primarily because India considers the Yunus administration an unelected government, political analysts said.

“Speaker Om Birla’s visit, preceded by a call between Prime Minister Modi and President-elect Tariq Rahman, is signalling the same intention from both sides,” Donthi said.

Bangladesh had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ceremony, but he could not attend because he was scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday.

On reaching Dhaka, Birla said the swearing-in of Rahman was an important moment that would strengthen people-to-people relations and shared democratic values between the two neighbours.

"Honoured to be in Dhaka representing India at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government led by Tarique Rahman as the prime minister. It's an important moment that will strengthen people-to-people ties and shared democratic values between our two nations," Birla said.

Birla was accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials.