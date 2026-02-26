PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Prez Herzog; delegation-level talks with Netanyahu later

PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday, February 25, for a two-day visit to the country. On Day 2, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gaza peace initiative and developments in West Asia are expected to feature during the talks. Earlier today, PM Modi paid his respects at Yad Vashem-Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem. He also met President Isaac Herzog as part of his two-day state visit to Israel. Later in the day, PM Modi is expected to meet the Indian diaspora later on Thursday. Stay tuned with us for all updates from PM Modi's visit to Israel.
PM Modi met Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, February 26, and the two leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity.
PM Modi invited Herzog to India and said, “I warmly invite you to visit India, and when you come, don't limit your visit to just Delhi, but take out more time to travel to other parts of India also.”
On his part, Herzog said India is an essential part of the great future of the Middle East.
Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, PM Modi also planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens in Tel Aviv.
As tensions between the United States and Iran continue to simmer, PM Narendra Modi will meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for delegation-level talks with him. The talks may feature Gaza peace initiative and developments in West Asia.
On day 2 of his visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began by paying homage at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. He also held bilateral engagements with Isaac Herzog, President of Israel. It will be followed by delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The visit will also feature the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and joint press statements. Concluding his engagements, PM Modi will interact with prominent members of the Indian-Jewish community in Israel.