PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE: PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Netanyahu to bolster ties

PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE: PM Modi meets Israeli President, invites him to India

PM Modi met Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, February 26, and the two leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity.

PM Modi invited Herzog to India and said, “I warmly invite you to visit India, and when you come, don't limit your visit to just Delhi, but take out more time to travel to other parts of India also.”

On his part, Herzog said India is an essential part of the great future of the Middle East.

Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, PM Modi also planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens in Tel Aviv.