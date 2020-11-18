PM Modi, Joe Biden discuss 'priorities' including Covid-19, Indo-Pacific region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation wherein they agreed to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and discussed their priorities, including containing the Covid-19 pandemic and Indo-Pacific region.

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated President-elect Biden on his election, describing "it as a testament to the strength and resilience of democratic traditions in the United States", according to a statement by Prime Minister's office.

The prime minister also extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Vice President-elect Senator Kamala Harris.

"The leaders agreed to work closely to further advance the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, built on shared values and common interests. The leaders also discussed their priorities, including containing the Covid-19 pandemic, promoting access to affordable vaccines, tackling climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region," the statement read.

The call between the two leaders comes days after former Vice President Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the presidential race.

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi warmly recalled his earlier interactions with Biden, including during his official visits to the United States in 2014 and in 2016.

Biden had chaired the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress that was addressed by the Prime Minister during his 2016 visit.

