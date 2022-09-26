PM Modi leaves for Japan to attend Abe's funeral: Look back at their friendship

PM Modi leaves for Japan to attend Abe's funeral: Look back at their friendship3 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 09:51 PM IST
- Abe, longest serving Prime Minister of Japan was assassinated on July 8 while campaigning for the election
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in Japan to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. He had described Abe as “a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator". ‘I have lost a dear friend.’ PM had tweeted, when Abe was killed.