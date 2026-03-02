PM Modi-led cabinet committee reviews West Asia crisis, directs steps to assist Indians tuck in warzone

India’s top security decision-making body convened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the rapidly worsening situation in West Asia, directing government agencies to take immediate measures to support Indian nationals affected by escalating hostilities across the region. The meeting reflected growing concern in New Delhi over the safety of Indian expatriates, travel disruptions and the wider geopolitical and economic consequences of the unfolding conflict.

CCS meets amid escalating regional tensions The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Modi, met on Monday evening to evaluate developments following air strikes in Iran and the subsequent escalation that has spread across several Gulf countries.

According to an official statement, the Committee received detailed briefings on the evolving security environment and its implications for India’s citizens and interests abroad. The meeting comes as regional instability intensifies and international air routes, commercial activity and civilian mobility face mounting disruption.

Safety of Indian expatriates a central concern A key focus of the discussions was the security of the large Indian diaspora living and working across West Asia, one of India’s most significant overseas communities.

"It expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region," the statement said.

Officials assessed potential risks facing Indian nationals amid ongoing military exchanges and rising uncertainty across the Gulf.

The Committee also examined challenges confronting Indian travellers transiting through affected air corridors, as well as students scheduled to appear for examinations abroad — groups particularly vulnerable to sudden travel disruptions.

Government directed to assist affected Indians Following deliberations, the CCS issued clear instructions to multiple ministries and agencies to provide assistance where required.

"The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.

The directive signals a coordinated governmental response involving diplomatic missions, civil aviation authorities and security agencies tasked with monitoring conditions and supporting citizens overseas.

Wider economic and security implications reviewed Beyond immediate safety concerns, the Committee reviewed the broader consequences of the crisis for regional security and economic activity. Officials evaluated potential impacts on trade routes, commercial operations and India’s economic interests tied to West Asia — a region central to energy supplies and expatriate remittances.

The assessment highlighted how escalating conflict could reverberate beyond military considerations, affecting global markets and mobility across key transit hubs.

Senior leadership attends high-level meeting The CCS meeting was attended by senior national security and administrative officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Principal Secretaries to the Prime Minister P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Their presence underscored the cross-government coordination required as India navigates the diplomatic, security and humanitarian dimensions of the crisis.

India calls for diplomacy amid uncertainty While directing assistance measures, the Committee emphasised the need for de-escalation, reiterating India’s longstanding position favouring dialogue over confrontation.