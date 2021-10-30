OPEN APP
Home / News / World / PM Modi, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation, global and regional developments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed bilateral cooperation on various subjects on the sidelines of the G20 summit, besides global and regional developments.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

India and France are cooperating extensively in various sectors and the talks held on Saturday will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations, Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

"Productive discussions between PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron on the sidelines of the @g20org Summit. India and France are cooperating extensively in various sectors. Today's talks will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations," the PMO said.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation on various subjects.

"PM @narendramodi met the President of France @EmmanuelMacron, on the sidelines of G20. Discussed India-France cooperation on various subjects and reaffirmed their commitment to the Strategic Partnership. Also discussed global and regional developments," he said in a tweet.

PM Modi is in Rome, Italy to participate in the two-day G20 summit. He arrived in the city on Friday.

