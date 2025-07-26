Subscribe

‘Deep as ocean,’ PM Modi calls Maldives India's ‘most trusted’ friend, announces ₹4,850 cr line of credit | Top 5 points

Prime Minister Modi announced a 4,850 crore line of credit to the Maldives, marking a strong partnership. 

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2025, 08:34 AM IST
Advertisement
TOPSHOT - This handout photograph taken and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) on July 25, 2025 shows President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi posing ahead of exchanging a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Male. India's Prime Minister Modi offered $565 million to the Maldives on July 25 to bolster its defence forces and infrastructure in the small, yet strategically located, neighbour. (Photo by Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) / AFP)
TOPSHOT - This handout photograph taken and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) on July 25, 2025 shows President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi posing ahead of exchanging a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Male. India's Prime Minister Modi offered $565 million to the Maldives on July 25 to bolster its defence forces and infrastructure in the small, yet strategically located, neighbour. (Photo by Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) / AFP)(AFP)

India and the Maldives on Friday exchanged eight key agreements covering a wide range of sectors, including Line of Credit, debt repayment, fisheries, digital transformation, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

Advertisement

Also Read: Maldives' Muizzu calls India ‘closest, most-trusted ally’, PM Modi stresses ‘friendship first’: Top points

Modi’s visit signals a significant improvement in India-Maldives relations after a period of tension. He also revealed that the two nations are moving forward with negotiations for a bilateral investment treaty and have already begun talks on a free trade agreement.

Here are the top five updates:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that New Delhi is proud to be the "most trusted" friend of the Indian Ocean archipelago. “For us, it is always friendship first,” Modi said in his media statement, adding the “roots of our relations are older than history, and as deep as the ocean.” The Maldives holds an important place in India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, the prime minister said, as reported by PTI.

Advertisement

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India is proud to be the Maldives' most trusted friend, following the announcement of a 4,850 crore line of credit to support the island nation. The two leaders witnessed the exchange of six MOUs in the fields of fisheries and aquaculture, meteorology, digital public infrastructure, UPI, Indian pharmacopoeia and concessional Line of Credit.

Advertisement

Also Read: Explained: How Maldives went from ‘India Out’ to inviting PM Modi for Independence Day

3.  The new Line of Credit offers Rupees 4850 crores [ approx USD 550 million] in support of infrastructure development and other activities in Maldives. An Amendatory Agreement for the existing LoCs was also exchanged. It reduces Maldives's annual debt repayment obligations by 40% [from USD 51 million to 29 million]. Both sides also exchanged Terms of Reference of the proposed Free Trade Agreement.

4. The two leaders also virtually inaugurated a roads and drainage system project in Addu city and six High Impact Community Development Projects in other cities. Prime Minister handed over 3,300 social housing units and 72 vehicles for Maldives National Defence Force and the Immigration authorities.

Advertisement

5. Prime Minister also handed over two units of Aarogya Maitri Health Cube [BHISHM] sets to the Government of Maldives. With state-of-the-art medical equipment as part of the cube, it can provide medical aid to 200 casualties with in-built support to sustain a crew of six medical personnel for up to 72 hours.

The recent improvement in India-Maldives relations is particularly notable given the initial strain under Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who took office in November 2023 after campaigning on an "India Out" platform and is seen as having close ties to China.

Also Read: PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome in Maldives – 21-gun salute, national anthem, dance performance and more

Tensions escalated quickly after Muizzu's inauguration, when he called for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives. In response, India replaced its military presence with civilian personnel to ease diplomatic friction.

Advertisement

The Maldives remains one of India’s key maritime partners in the Indian Ocean Region, and bilateral ties in defence and security had strengthened significantly under previous Maldivian administrations.

(With inputs from agencies)

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.
Business NewsNewsWorld‘Deep as ocean,’ PM Modi calls Maldives India's ‘most trusted’ friend, announces ₹4,850 cr line of credit | Top 5 points
Read Next Story