Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth will on Thursday jointly inaugurate the new Supreme Court building constructed in Port Louis with Indian grant assistance, a move underlining India’s focus on its “neighbourhood first" policy.

The Supreme Court building is one of five projects implemented under a $353 million special economic package extended by India in 2016. It is also the first India-assisted infrastructure project in the Mauritius capital.

The inauguration of the new Supreme Court building in Port Louis will be done via video link in the presence of senior members of the judiciary of Mauritius and other dignitaries. According to a statement by the Indian foreign ministry, the building was completed within schedule and below the expected cost. Spread over more than 4700 square metres with 10 floors and a built-up area of 25,000 square metres, the building boasts of many green features as well as high energy efficiency. It will house all divisions and offices of the Supreme Court.

In October 2019, Modi and Jugnauth inaugurated the first phase of the Metro Express project and a new 100-bed ENT hospital in Mauritius, also built under the special economic package. The construction of 12 kilometres of the metro line was completed till September last year and work on a 14-kilometre line under the second phase is now going on.

“The successful and timely completion of India-assisted high quality infrastructure projects in Mauritius shall also create greater opportunities for Indian companies in Mauritius and in the region," the Indian foreign ministry statement said.

