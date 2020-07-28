The inauguration of the new Supreme Court building in Port Louis will be done via video link in the presence of senior members of the judiciary of Mauritius and other dignitaries. According to a statement by the Indian foreign ministry, the building was completed within schedule and below the expected cost. Spread over more than 4700 square metres with 10 floors and a built-up area of 25,000 square metres, the building boasts of many green features as well as high energy efficiency. It will house all divisions and offices of the Supreme Court.