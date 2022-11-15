Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden on the margins of G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali on Tuesday, and reviewed the continuing deepening of the India- US strategic partnership.

Both leaders are visiting Indonesia for the G20 Summit, a gathering of world leaders from 20 developed and developing nations. The forum, which was set up in 1999 in response to the Asian financial crisis, functions as a major annual gathering of global statesmen. It began as a gathering of central bankers and finance ministers before being upgraded to a leaders’ level summit after the 2008 Financial Crisis.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders “reviewed the continuing deepening of the India - US strategic partnership including cooperation in future oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence". New Delhi and Washington have established bilateral dialogue mechanisms at ministerial level and otherwise to discuss cooperation on science and technology.

Biden and Modi “expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad, I2U2" among others. The Quad is a grouping of four nations - India, US, Japan and Australia- which is focused on the Indo-Pacific. Meanwhile, I2U2 is a loose grouping of four nations - India, Israel, US and UAE - which is focused on stability in the Middle-East. The latter is also known as the “West Asia Quad" and was formed in 2021.

President Biden and Prime Minister Modi last met on the sidelines of the Quad summit in Tokyo in May 2022.

According to the MEA press statement, “the two leaders discussed topical global and regional developments. PM Modi thanked President Biden for his constant support for strengthening the India-US partnership. He expressed confidence that both countries would continue to maintain close coordination during India’s G-20 Presidency."