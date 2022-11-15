PM Modi meets Biden on sidelines of G20 summit in Bali1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 04:29 PM IST
Biden and Modi “expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden on the margins of G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali on Tuesday, and reviewed the continuing deepening of the India- US strategic partnership.