PM Modi meets Biden on sidelines of G20 summit in Bali

Biden and Modi “expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad, I2U2" among others. The Quad is a grouping of four nations - India, US, Japan and Australia- which is focused on the Indo-Pacific. Meanwhile, I2U2 is a loose grouping of four nations - India, Israel, US and UAE - which is focused on stability in the Middle-East. The latter is also known as the “West Asia Quad" and was formed in 2021.