PM Modi meets Iran President Pezeshkian for first time since Gulf war: What was discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for the first time since war broke out in the Gulf following US and Israeli attacks on Tehran.

PM Modi met Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

In a post on X, Modi shared pictures from the meeting and said the two leaders discussed the prevailing situation in the region. He added that India would continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace in the region.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What topics did PM Modi and Iranian President Pezeshkian discuss at their meeting? ⌵ PM Modi and Iranian President Pezeshkian discussed the prevailing situation in the region, reaffirming India's commitment to supporting efforts for lasting peace. 2 Why is the meeting between Modi and Pezeshkian significant? ⌵ This meeting is significant as it marks their first face-to-face interaction since the outbreak of the US-Iran war, highlighting the importance of diplomatic dialogue during tensions. 3 How does the SCO summit facilitate dialogue on the US-Iran war? ⌵ The SCO summit provides a platform for discussing regional security issues, including the US-Iran war, as Iran is a member of the organization and regional stability is a key agenda. 4 What is India's approach towards Iran amidst the ongoing US-Iran conflict? ⌵ India aims to maintain its long-standing friendship with Iran and is interested in supporting stability and peace in the region despite the ongoing conflict. 5 What are the broader implications of Modi's discussions with Pezeshkian for India-Iran relations? ⌵ Modi's discussions with Pezeshkian could lead to a diversification and strengthening of trade ties between India and Iran, reinforcing their historical relations amidst current geopolitical challenges.

The leaders also reiterated their commitment to strengthening India's long-standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors.

"We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come," Modi wrote.

In a statement the government said the leaders discussed bilateral ties apart from the evolving situation in West Asia. The Prime Minister also expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in the region while reiterating India's stance that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Calling for safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce, he emphasized that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers must not be harmed under any circumstances," the statement read.