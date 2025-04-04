PM Modi meets Myanmar Junta chief, stresses return to democracy via elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 4, met Myanmar Junta chief and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok of Thailand for the first time in four years and stressed return to democracy through inclusive and credible elections. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit and discussed the situation in Myanmar in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake which killed over 2,000.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said PM Modi and Junta chief discussed "India’s ongoing efforts under ‘Operation Brahma’ to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance to Myanmar.

“The Senior General expressed his gratitude for India’s assistance efforts. Prime Minister conveyed that, as the First Responder, India stands with Myanmar in this time of crisis and is ready to deploy more material assistance and resources if required,” the ministry said.

Speaking of significance of elections in Myanmar, PM Modi “underlined the importance of early restoration of a democratic process through inclusive and credible elections, adding that India supported efforts aimed at fostering trust and advancing a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led transition towards a peaceful, stable and democratic future.”

“Alluding to the human cost of the ongoing ethnic violence in Myanmar, PM underlined that there was no military solution to the conflict and stressed that enduring peace could only be achieved through an inclusive dialogue,” it said.

