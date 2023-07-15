Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met and held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further deepen the multifaceted bilateral ties. Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome here at the Qasr-Al-Watan – the presidential palace - where he was greeted by the UAE President with a warm embrace.

Energy, food security, and defence are expected to be the focus areas of Modi's visit to the UAE during which the two countries will review the progress in bilateral relations after they inked a landmark trade agreement last year.

Children were seen waving the Indian tricolour as the Prime Minister inspected the guard of honour.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which gave a new thrust to the economic engagement between the two countries, was signed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

India and the UAE are engaged across various sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured India's full support for UAE’s COP28 presidency as he held productive talks with the UN climate conference's President-designate Sultan Al Jaber on ways to further sustainable development here on Saturday.

Modi arrived here in the capital of the UAE following his successful two-day visit to Paris where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour and signed several agreements to strengthen bilateral ties.