PM Modi meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in US, third time in three months. What did they discuss?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during Monday's last leg of his US visit. The two leaders re-emphasised peace talks to end the war with Russia and reviewed India-Ukraine ties at the bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the UN summit.

PM Modi's interaction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has come nearly a month after the Indian prime minister's visit to Ukraine. The two leaders have met three times in three months.

PM Modi's emphasis on the need to end Russia-Ukraine war During his meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the global consensus of different leaders to reach a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday (local time), reported ANI.

During the Foreign Secretary's special briefing on the PM's visit to the US, Misri said that Zelenskyy appreciated India's attention to these issues and the PM's recent visit to Ukraine to make for "peace and a pathway to finding a way out of this conflict."

What did PM Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discuss? The meeting, which the Ukrainian side requested, was an opportunity to “take stock again of the recent developments,” said Misri. He also added that both sides appreciated the positive momentum on many issues in the bilateral relationship.

"This is the third meeting between the two leaders in the space of probably three months...Their discussions on all matters, the bilateral issues as well as issues surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. President Zelenskyy was very appreciative of India's attention to these issues and said that the Prime Minister's visit had been highly appreciated and he thanked the Prime Minister for the efforts that he was making for peace and a pathway to finding a way out of this conflict," ANI quoted Misri.

Both leaders also showed commitment to implementing the outcomes of PM Modi's visit to Ukraine last month. Indicating India’s proactive role in restoring peace amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Misri said that the Prime Minister has been in touch with Russian President Putin and US President Biden. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also visited Russia recently.

"In a way, in the meeting with President Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister also got the opportunity to say that he has always talked about moving forward on the path of peace by proposing peace, so it is clear that if there is no peace, then in a way sustainable development cannot happen either. Will the war end, only time will tell, but everyone's efforts are focused on finding an end to the war in some way," Misri said.

Global consensus to find a way to ceasefire in the war "In his conversation with President Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister also told him that he has talked to the leaders of different countries and discussions keep happening on this subject and everyone's opinion is that somehow we will have to find a way to ceasefire in the war and our efforts are also continuing in this regard," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X( formerly Twitter), extended India’s support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability.

"Met President Zelenskyy in New York. We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India's support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability," PM Modi said in a post in X.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also updated the media on his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the main intention behind the conversation was to “enhance interaction on international platforms, particularly at the UN and G20, as well as implement the Peace Formula and prepare for the second Peace Summit.”