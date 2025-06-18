PM Modi meets world leaders Mark Carney, Giorgia Meloni, others on G7 margins; check full list here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held multiple bilateral talks with world leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, discussing key issues including trade, investment, counter-terrorism, and global challenges.

PM meets South Korean President Lee-Jae-myung While attending the summit, Modi said on Tuesday that he had a "very good meeting" with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung. He noted that both nations aim to collaborate in areas such as commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, and more.

“Boosting India-Republic of Korea relations! PM @narendramodi and President @Jaemyung_Lee of the Republic of Korea had a productive meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade and commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen and more,” the prime minister's office said in a post on X.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X that the two leaders "reaffirmed their commitment to deepening India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership by exploring new avenues for cooperation through partnerships in areas of trade & economy, critical & emerging technologies, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, culture & P2P among others.”

PM calls meeting with Canadian PM ‘fruitful’ “Strengthening India-Canada ties! PM Narendra Modi had a fruitful meeting with PM Mark J Carney of Canada on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. They agreed to deepen cooperation in key areas such as trade, energy, space, critical minerals, fertilisers and more,” the PMO wrote.

PM Modi met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Modi also met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who said Italy and India are linked by a great friendship. “Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India’s friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!” Modi said on X.

PM Modi meets Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo PM met with Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and shared perspectives on key global and regional issues, including priorities of the Global South.

“I had a very good meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. I personally congratulated her on her historic electoral victory, becoming the first female President of Mexico in two centuries. We both see immense potential for further strengthening ties between India and Mexico in the future, especially in sectors such as agriculture, semiconductors, critical minerals, healthcare, among others. We also discussed ways to strengthen the ties between our peoples,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi meets President of South Africa and President of Brazil "Outstanding conversations with two dear friends, President Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Lula of Brazil. We are unwavering in our commitment to speaking about issues that matter to the Global South. We are equally determined to do whatever it takes to build a better tomorrow for the coming generations!" Narendra Modi wrote.

Modi was earlier welcomed by his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney as he arrived here for the G7 Outreach Session.

PM Modi meets Japan's PM Ishiba "Insightful deliberations with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Japan remain committed to further deepening bilateral ties across various sectors," said PM Modi.

PM Modi meets French President Macron "It is always a pleasure to interact with my friend, President Macron, and exchange perspectives on a wide range of issues. India and France will continue to work closely for the well-being of our planet," said PM Modi.

PM Modi meets UK PM Starmer “An exceptional conversation with Prime Minister Keir Starmer! India and UK ties are getting stronger, reflecting in the ground we’ve covered in areas like trade and commerce. We will keep working together to add even more momentum to this wonderful friendship,” said PM Modi in a post on X.

Modi also held "fruitful" discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and a "productive" conversation with the European Council President António Costa.

