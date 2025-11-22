PM Modi outlines 3 initiatives at G20 Summit: Countering drug-terror nexus, Skills Multiplier - Key highlights

G20 country representatives meet throughout the year to discuss pressing issues. In November, the leaders meet for the annual summit. Here are the key initiatives that PM Modi outlined at the meet

Updated22 Nov 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Video thumbnail
PM Modi outlines 3 new initiatives at G20 Summit

At the G20 Summit hosted in Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed three new initiatives.

The initiatives include:

  • Global Traditional Knowledge Repository - to preserve eco-balanced, culturally rich, and socially cohesive ways of living. “India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing,” said PM Modi.
  • G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative - set with the collective goal to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade.
  • G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus
  • G20 Global Healthcare Response Team to deal with health emergencies and natural disasters

PM Modi said that the G20 Initiative on ‘Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus’, is aimed at unifying financial, governance, and security tools. The initiative is expected to help disrupt trafficking networks, choke illicit financial flows, and weaken a major funding source for terrorism, reported news wire ANI.

‘NOW is the right moment for us…’

PM Modi also mentioned about initiatives proposed at the Summit in social media post on X.

“Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focused on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India’s civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward,” said the PM in his post.

