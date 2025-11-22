PM Modi outlines 3 initiatives at G20 Summit: Countering drug-terror nexus, Skills Multiplier - Key highlights

PM Modi said that the G20 Initiative on ‘Countering the Drug–Terror Nexus’, is aimed at unifying financial, governance, and security tools. The initiative is expected to help disrupt trafficking networks, choke illicit financial flows, and weaken a major funding source for terrorism, reported news wire ANI.

“Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focused on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India’s civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward,” said the PM in his post.