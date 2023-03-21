PM Modi popularity spreads to China. Here is why5 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 06:51 AM IST
India and China have held 17 rounds of high-level military commanders' talks to resolve the standoff
In the article - 'How is India viewed in China?', Mu Chunshan, a journalist known for analysing Chinese social media, especially Sina Weibo, (akin to Twitter in China), also said that most Chinese feel that India led by Modi can maintain a balance among major countries in the world. Sina Weibo has over 582 million active users.
