PM Modi raises cross-border terrorism in talks with China's Xi Jinping, discusses ‘ways to jointly fight menace'

PM Modi China Visit: During the bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping in China on 31 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the cross-border terrorism issue as “priority” and sought the cooperation to combat it considering both nations are its victims.

“The issue of cross-border terrorism was raised by the Prime Minister. He outlined his understanding very crisply and very specifically. He outlined the fact that this is a scourge that both China and India have been victims of, and India is still combating this menace, and he asked for China's support on this particular issue,” ANI quoted Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri as saying.

"I would say that we have received the understanding and cooperation of China as we have dealt with the issue of cross-border terrorism in the context of the ongoing SCO Summit," Misri said, according to PTI.

Misri added both exchanged views on “ways to jointly fight terrorism” besides other issues.

India-China relations Earlier in the day, Modi and Xi engaged in extensive talks aimed at restoring bilateral relations, which had been significantly strained due to the more than four-year-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh that concluded in October of last year.

The two leaders had a pivotal meeting in Russia last year, following a border patrol agreement that marked the beginning of a cautious improvement in relations. This warming of ties has gained momentum in recent weeks, as New Delhi looks to offset the risk of new tariff threats from Washington.

Modi also mentioned that direct flights between the two countries, halted since 2020, will be reinstated, though he did not specify a timeline.

During a significant visit to India this month by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, China agreed to lift export restrictions on rare earth elements, fertilisers, and tunnel boring machines. Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong also stated this month that China opposes the heavy tariffs imposed by Washington on India and will “firmly stand with India”.

Meanwhile, Modi, who is in China on a two-day visit that came after seven years to take part in the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), will meet Russia President Vladimir Putin on September 1 amid US tariffs and then will head back to India.