PM Modi reaches Brasilia after attending 17th BRICS summit in Rio De Janeiro, witnesses cultural performances | Watch

After participating in the 17th BRICS summit in Rio De Janeiro, Prime Minister Modi has arrived in Brasilia. He witnessed cultural performances. Brazil's Minister of Defence, Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho, received him at the airport.

Members of the Indian community gathered outside the hotel, waving Indian flags to warmly welcome PM Modi. He engaged with children who had come to greet him and expressed his appreciation for the performers, interacting with them after their acts concluded. PM Modi also attended a spiritual performance held at the hotel and took a group photo with the artists who participated in the welcome event.

“Taking new strides in India- Brazil steadfast partnership. PM @narendramodi has landed in the capital city of Brasilia on a State Visit to Brazil. On arrival, he was warmly received by Mr. Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho, Minister of Defence of Brazil, at the airport. The welcome was made delightfully musical by the traditional Brazilian Samba Reggae performance,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

According to MEA, the bilateral discussions will take place between PM Modi and President Lula, which will be centres on enhancing the Strategic Partnership between the two nations across different matters of mutual interest. These consist of trade, defence cooperation, energy security, space collaboration, science and technology, agriculture, public health.

Also Read | PM calls for reform of global institutions at Brics summit

PM Modi's Rio de Janeiro leg of visit to Brazil was 'productive' PM Modi called the Rio de Janeiro leg of his visit to Brazil as "productive." He mentioned that he and other leaders conducted in-depth discussions at the BRICS Summit, adding that his bilateral talks with global leaders will strengthen India's friendship with different countries.