PM Modi receives call from Israeli counterpart Netanyahu, discusses West Asia crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu spoke over the phone on Thursday, during which they discussed the latest developments in West Asia.

The leaders also took stock of the progress made under the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reiterated their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors for the shared benefit of both countries, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

"PM Netanyahu and PM Modi exchanged views on the recent developments in West Asia. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the statement said, as per PTI.

PM Narendra Modi wrote on X, “Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership which continues to grow from strength-to-strength. We also exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia.”

West Asia conflict The conflict in West Asia is continuing for over five months now without any permanent solution.

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Iran on Thursday said it is in the final stage of drafting an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz waterway with Oman, while two Israeli soldiers have been killed in Lebanon.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global shipping route and a key artery for energy supplies. Before the conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, nearly one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas shipments transited the strategic waterway at the entrance to the Persian Gulf.

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