PM Modi reveals how to win elections, ‘be always in emotional mode…’ | 10 updates from Ramnath Goenka Memorial lecture

Speaking on the Bihar assembly election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the results have taught a lesson that the aspirations of the people from the government are very high and they trust political parties with good intentions.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Nitish Kumar registered a landslide victory in the Bihar polls. The NDA has secured 202 seats out of 243, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, winning 89 seats.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. Delivering the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture here, PM Modi said, “The results of the Bihar elections have once again taught a lesson on the high aspirations and ambitions of the people of India."

2. He added, “The people of India today trust those political parties who have good intentions and fulfil the aspirations of the people and prioritise development. One needs to be always in emotional mode to work for people, not election mode, to win elections.”

3. “I strongly encourage state governments to foster a spirit of healthy competition by attracting investments and promoting growth. Organising competitions to improve the ease of doing business could be a great step in this direction,” he said.

4. PM also referred to the ruling NDA's sweeping success in the Bihar assembly election and said, “We win elections because we are committed to development and welfare 24/7.”

5. He said in 2022, the European crisis significantly disrupted global supply chains and energy markets, affecting economies worldwide. Despite these challenges, India's economy demonstrated strong momentum, achieving robust growth in 2022-23.

6. In 2023, even as the situation deteriorated in West Asia, India's growth rate remained resilient. This year, amidst ongoing global instability, India continues to maintain a growth rate of approximately seven per cent.

7. “At a time when the world grapples with uncertainty and fears of disruption, India is charting a path toward a vibrant and promising future. India isn't just an emerging market, it's an emerging model, too,” PM Modi said.

8. "Ramnath Ji was often described as an impatient man, not in a negative sense, but in a positive way. His impatience was the kind that drives change, the kind that stirs movement in stagnant waters. In a similar vein, today's India embodies this constructive impatience. India is eager for progress, restless to achieve development, and determined to become self-reliant," PM Modi added.

9. PM Modi urged states to focus on development and compete in parameters such as ease of doing business. “Whether it's the central government or state governments led by regional parties, their primary focus should be on Development. I strongly encourage state governments to foster a spirit of healthy competition by attracting investments and promoting growth. Organising competitions to improve the ease of doing business could be a great step in this direction,” he said.

10. "Our GDP is growing at nearly seven per cent despite global instabilities. India is not just an emerging market but an emerging model too. Throughout the country, Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been steadily declining. However, surprisingly, these forces seem to be gaining traction within the Congress party. For the past five decades, nearly every major state in India has grappled with the grip of Naxalism. Tragically, Congress provided shelter to Maoist ideologies that openly rejected India’s Constitution, PM Modi said.

(With inputs from agencies)