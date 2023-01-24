PM Modi's interaction with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:50 AM IST
PM Modi will meet the young heroes at 4 pm at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees today, Tuesday. He will meet the young heroes at 4 pm at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence, according to the news agency ANI.
