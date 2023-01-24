Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees today, Tuesday. He will meet the young heroes at 4 pm at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence, according to the news agency ANI.

A total of 11 children from across the country have been selected for PMRBP 2023 under Bal Shakti Puraskar for their exceptional achievement in various categories including Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art and Culture, and Bravery.

This year, the 11 awardees include six boys and five girls, belonging to 11 States and Union Territories, as per ANI reports.

In an official statement, Prime Minister's Office said, “Digital certificates were conferred on PMRBP awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using Blockchain Technology. This technology was used for the first time for giving certificates to awardees."

The Government of India has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories. Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a certificate.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi named 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees on the occasion of Parakram Diwas on January 23.

He said that the foundation stone of a new memorial in honouring the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is being laid at the island where he stayed, and remarked that this day will be remembered by future generations as a significant chapter in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal.

The Prime Minister also underlined that the Netaji Memorial and the 21 newly named islands will be a source of constant inspiration for the young generations.