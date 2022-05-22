This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Japan, PM Modi will attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event and participate in a roundtable with Japanese business leaders. He will also interact with the Indian community.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan, it has been known that the PM will reach Tokyo on 23 May.
Sharing a larger itinerary, the Prime Minister shared that he will have 23 engagements, including meetings with three world leaders, in around 40 hours of stay in Japan where he will join US President Joe Biden and prime ministers of Australia and Japan at the Quad summit in Tokyo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Japan to attend the Quad meet on the invitation of the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida.
“During my visit to Tokyo, I look forward to continuing our conversation further, with an aim to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," the PM said.
“Economic cooperation between India and Japan is an important aspect of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. During the March Summit, PM Kishida and I had announced our intention to realize JPY 5 trillion in public and private investment and financing over the next five years from Japan to India. During the forthcoming visit, I will meet with Japanese business leaders with the goal of further strengthening economic linkages between our countries, in pursuit of this objective", the PM added.
Officials have confirmed that PM Modi during his visit will have business, diplomatic and community interactions. He will interact with at least 35 Japanese CEOs and also with hundreds of Indian diaspora members.
PM Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with President Joseph Biden, where they will discuss further consolidation of multi-faceted bilateral relations with US. They are set to continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues.
