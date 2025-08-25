PM Modi says India to help Fiji deal with climate change threat: ‘Oceans apart but our aspirations sail in same boat’

After holding in-depth discussions with Fiji counterpart Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will assist Fiji to deal with disaster response considering climate change as a threat to them, noting that both nations maybe oceans apart; however they share same aspirations, while deciding to strengthen defence ties.

“Climate change is threat for Fiji; we will help it deal with disaster response. India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but our aspirations sail in the same boat,” PM Modi said. He added that India and Fiji are committed to free, inclusive, open, secure and prosperous India-Pacific.

He further said, “We have decided to strengthen mutual cooperation in the defence and security sector." After the discussions between Modi and Rabuka, the two countries signed seven agreements to expand cooperation across various sectors.

India on Fiji's maritime security Fiji holds strategic significance for India in the area of maritime security, according to the media statement, mentioning, amid China's ongoing push to increase its influence in the Pacific, India has been seeking to strengthen its defence cooperation with Fiji.

India will give training and equipment support to boost Fiji's maritime security, PM Modi announced. An action plan has been made for this, he stated, a PTI report noted.

PM Modi highlighted India's key focus areas for the Global South, stating that India is a partner in the region's development journey. He asserted, “We are partners in building a world order where the independence, ideas and identity of the Global South are respected.”

Rabuka landed in Delhi on 24 August on a three-day trip, which marks his first India visit to India as the prime minister of the South Pacific nation.

India and Fiji share deep-rooted cultural and people-to-people connections, dating back to 1879 when Indian labourers were brought to Fiji under the British indenture system. Prime Minister Rabuka's visit to India follows President Droupadi Murmu's trip to Fiji last year, highlighting the ongoing high-level engagement between the two nations.

According to an official Indian statement released on Thursday, Rabuka's visit reflects the longstanding and resilient partnership between India and Fiji. It stated, “It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties.”

As part of his ongoing engagements, the Fijian leader is set to give a lecture at Sapru House on August 26, an event organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs, ANI reported. His visit will come to an end with his departure from Delhi on August 27.