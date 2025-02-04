PM Modi sends heartiest congratulations to Belgium’s new PM Bart De Wever: ‘To enhance our ties…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Bart De Wever on taking oath as Belgium's prime minister. In a post on X, PM Modi said he hoped to enhance the India-Belgium collaboration on global matters. He expressed a strong desire to collaborate closely with De Wever, aiming to deepen the India-Belgium relationship and enhance cooperation on global issues.

“Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister @Bart_DeWever on assuming office. I look forward to working together to further strengthen India-Belgium ties and enhance our collaboration on global matters. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead,” PM Modi said.

Notably, Bart De Wever was sworn in as Belgium's new prime minister following months of painstaking negotiations to form a coalition that moves the country further to the right, Euro News reported. On Monday, Bart De Wever took the oath to lead the country in front of King Philippe.

Over seven months after the June 2024 parliamentary elections, political negotiations led to the establishment of a coalition government under the leadership of nationalist Bart De Wever. Also Read | Belgian beer brewer AB InBev plans to invest $250 million in India’s beverage market

Belgium was one of the first European countries to establish diplomatic ties with independent India in 1947. Their close bilateral relationship is built on shared values, including rule of law, federalism, and pluralism.

Belgium also supports India’s bid for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council, reflecting the strong and growing partnership between the two nations.