PM Modi, Shahbaz Sharif — Full list of leaders invited to Trump's Gaza Board of Peace; who are the confirmed members?

US President Donald Trump has officially announced the structure of the Gaza ‘Board of Peace’, which is meant to ‘fulfill’ the POTUS' 20-point plan for the war-stricken country as part of his phase two element of the plan to end the conflict in the Palestinian territory.

The committee, chaired by Trump himself, and comprising seven other members is meant to oversee governance and reconstruction in postwar Gaza.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform last week.

“I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place,” Trump said.

What is Trump's Gaza ‘Board of Peace’? The Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ announced by Donald Trump will have a three-tiered structure — with the board comprising billionaires and figures close to Israel sitting at the top.

The White House said there would be a main board, , a Palestinian committee of technocrats meant to govern the war-wracked territory, and a second “executive board” that seems to play a more advisory role.

PM Modi invited on Gaza Board of Peace Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the leaders across the world who have been invited to the Gaza Board of Peace by US President Donald Trump.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, shared Trump's invitation letter to PM Modi to be part of the board.

Gor said on X, “Honored to convey @POTUSinvitation to Prime Minister @narendramodi to participate in the Board of Peace which will bring lasting peace to Gaza. The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity!”

In the letter, Trump wrote, “It is my Great Honor to invite you, as Prime Minister of the Republic of India, to join me in a critically historic and Magnificent effort to solidify Peace in the Middle East and, at the same time, to embark on a bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict!”

Who else have been invited? Here is the full list of leaders that the US has invited to join its Board of Peace on Gaza so far —