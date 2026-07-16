Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The prime minister also said the departed leader's enduring legacy will continue to guide the two countries for further strengthening the strategic partnership.

Advertisement

The Father Amir died on July 12 at the age of 74.

Following his death, the central government had declared one-day national mourning on July 13 as a mark of respect, with the national flag flown at half-mast throughout the country.

What did PM Modi say? "Spoke with H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar and conveyed heartfelt condolences on the passing of H.H. the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

"Recalled his deep affection for India, his warmth towards the Indian community in Qatar and his steadfast commitment to India-Qatar relations. His enduring legacy will continue to guide our two countries as we further strengthen our Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Advertisement

Also Read | US completes third round of strikes in Iran | Top updates

Union minister Kiren Rijiju was sent by the Centre for conveying the condolences on behalf of the government and people of India to the Qatar's Amir on the demise of his father.

Rijiju, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, travelled to Doha on July 14 to convey condolences on behalf of India. The Father Amir ruled Qatar for 18 years before abdicating in 2013.

Advertisement

Modi had earlier expressed condolences, describing the Father Amir as "a visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity" and recalling their meeting during his visit to Qatar in February 2024.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home PM Modi speaks to Amir of Qatar, conveys condolences on passing of Father Amir