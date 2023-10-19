PM Modi speaks with Palestinian Authority as Israel continues rocket strikes, assures ‘humanitarian aid for Palestine’
PM Modi speaks to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas; conveys condolences at loss of civilian lives at Al Ahli hospital in Gaza.
Israel-Hamas war news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he had a talk with President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas amid the ongoing Israel's war with Hamas fighters. PM Modi in a tweet on microblogging site ‘X’ said that he expressed condolences for the victims of the Al Ahli Hospital blast in Gaza.
Days after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed around 500 people, India on Thursday called for strict observance of the international humanitarian law as it expressed concern over the civilian casualties in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, referring to Hamas's multi-pronged attack on Israeli cities on October 7, said the international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
He said around 1,200 Indians and 18 Nepali nationals have come back to India in five flights from Tel Aviv under 'Operation Ajay' and that the government was monitoring the situation and has decided accordingly on facilitating the return of more people.
Around 500 people were reported to have been killed on Tuesday in an explosion on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, triggering strong international condemnation.
Palestinian authorities blamed Israeli air strikes for the explosion at the hospital while Israel said it was caused by a misfired rocket launched from Gaza by militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!