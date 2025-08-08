PM Modi speaks to Putin, vows stronger India-Russia ties amid Trump’s tariff tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, vowing stronger India-Russia ties amid the ongoing tensions surrounding Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on India.

“Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year,” PM Modi posted on X.

Donald Trump, via a fiery Truth Social post made on July 30, imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing India's high trade barriers, raising the total duty on Indian exports to 50 per cent. He also announced an additional “penalty” for India's continued energy and defense ties with Russia.

PM Modi also invited President Putin to visit India later this year for the Annual Bilateral Summit, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

NSA Ajit Doval meets Putin in Moscow Ahead of PM Modi's call with Putin, NSA Ajit Doval also met the Russian President at the Kremlin.

Before his meeting with Putin, Doval held separate talks with Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergey Shoigu. Indian officials have indicated that the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy and defence — two pillars of the Indo-Russian strategic partnership.