PM Modi speaks to Russia’s Putin, shares insights from recent visit to Ukraine: ‘committed to support…’

Discussed strengthening Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership with President Putin, shared perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and reiterated India's commitment to a peaceful resolution.

Updated27 Aug 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Putin and shared his inputs from his recent visit to Ukraine. 

Later taking to X (previously Twitter), PM Modi said, “Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 03:12 PM IST
