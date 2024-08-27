Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Putin and shared his inputs from his recent visit to Ukraine.
Later taking to X (previously Twitter), PM Modi said, “Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”
