PM Modi speaks to Sri Lankan president Dissanayake, pledges India's full support amid Cyclone Ditwah devastation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephone conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday and expressed condolences on the loss of lives and widespread devastation in Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.

He conveyed that the people of India stand in firm solidarity and support with the people of Sri Lanka in this hour of need, according to a PMO release.

President Dissanayake conveyed his deep gratitude for India’s assistance and appreciated the swift deployment of rescue teams and relief material. He also conveyed the appreciation of the people of Sri Lanka for India’s timely and effective response efforts.

As of Sunday, 334 people have been killed, with 370 missing, in catastrophic floods and landslides in Sri Lanka caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

PM Modi assured that India, in line with its Vision MAHASAGAR and its established position as the ‘First Responder’, will continue to extend all necessary assistance in the coming days as Sri Lanka undertakes rehabilitation efforts, resumes public services, and works toward restoring livelihoods across the impacted regions. The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch.

India as a first responder deployed two transport aircraft -- C-130 and IL-76 -- carrying paramilitary personnel and relief material as part of India's humanitarian assistance extended to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, on November 29.

India also sent two urban search and rescue teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force personnel. Also two Chetak helicopters on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant which was docked in Colombo joined the rescue efforts.

India delivers 53 tonnes of relief material Meanwhile, India has delivered 53 tonnes of relief material to it via air and sea since November 28, while more than 2,000 stranded Indians have been brought back from the cyclone-hit island nation, the government said on Monday.

"NDRF teams continue to carry out search and rescue operations in various severely affected and isolated regions of Sri Lanka, assisting flood-hit families and ensuring their immediate safety. Over 150 persons have been rescued and assisted in these combined operations, which are continuing," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

China donates USD 1 million in emergency aid to Sri Lanka China has extended USD 1 million in emergency aid to Sri Lanka as the country grapples with severe flooding and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a social media post, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said the Red Cross Society of China has also contributed USD 100,000 in emergency funds to the Sri Lanka Red Cross to support ongoing rescue and relief work.

According to state-run Xinhua news agency, additional emergency assistance from the Chinese government is currently in progress.

Sri Lanka to set up special fund to recover from devastation Dissanayake’s office stated that a special fund, supported by both the public and private sectors, would be created to aid recovery efforts following the catastrophic floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, PTI reported.

The announcement came as the Disaster Management Centre reported that the death toll had climbed to 366, with 367 people still missing as of 6 p.m. on Monday.

Kandy district recorded the highest number of fatalities at 88, followed by Nuwara Eliya with 75 and Badulla with 71.

The World Bank has been commissioned to conduct a Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE).

The government expects to receive the GRADE assessment within two weeks.

Dissanayake said the extent of the damage was far greater than what is visible on the surface.