PM Modi speaks to Tarique Rahman, reaffirms India's support after BNP victory in Bangladesh elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached out to BNP leader and his soon-to-be counterpart in Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, after the latter's party won a landslide victory in the Bangladesh general elections held on Thursday.

Modi, in a post on social media platform X, said, "Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections."

"I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh," the PM added.

"As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," Modi also said.

Bangladesh election results According to Prothom Alo, of the 297 seats announced, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies secured 212 seats. The 11-party electoral alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami won 77 seats, Islami Andolan Bangladesh obtained one seat, and independent candidates captured seven.

Party-wise figures show BNP winning 209 seats on its own. Jamaat-e-Islami claimed 68 seats, Jatiya Nagorik Party six, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis two, Khelafat Majlis one, Bangladesh Jatiya Party-BJP one, Gana Sanghati Andolon one, and Gana Adhikar Parishad one seat, Prothom Alo stated.

Rahman told AFP two days before polling he was "confident" that his party -- crushed during the autocratic 15-year rule of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina -- would regain power in the South Asian nation of 170 million people.

Hasina's Awami League party was barred from taking part.

The US embassy congratulated Rahman and the BNP for a "historic victory", while neighbouring India praised Rahman's "decisive win" in a significant step after recent rocky relations with Bangladesh.

China and Pakistan, which both grew closer to Bangladesh since the uprising and the souring of ties with India, where Hasina has sheltered since her ouster, also congratulated the BNP.

The vote passed largely peacefully and the country has been reported to have been calm since polling day.

"Victory of Tarique Rahman is victory for democracy": Former diplomat hails Bangladesh poll outcome Former High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Veena Sikri has hailed the recent election results in Bangladesh as a major triumph for its people and a clear endorsement of democratic values.

"The election results of last night represent a great victory for the people of Bangladesh," she noted, as per an ANI report.

Sikri described the outcome as a direct setback to Islamist forces that had aggressively campaigned for power.

"I think that the victory of Tariq Rehman is a victory for democracy because Jamaat-e-Islami had been campaigning very strongly, using financial exhortation and using religious exhortation. They were really with the support of the Western powers and the support of Pakistan. They were really all set to form a government on their own," she explained.