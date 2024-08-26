Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a call from US President Joe Biden during which they exchanged views on various issues including the situation in Ukraine and Bangladesh.

PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for President Biden’s deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.

Stating that the leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral relations and highlighted that the India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity, said PIB.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on the today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. ”

PM Modi added that he reiterated India’s full support for an early return of peace and stability.

The Prime Minister further said that the two leaders also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

The two leaders also agreed to remain in touch as they reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad.

In June, PM Modi met Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region. Last month, Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House as concerns grew over his fitness for office after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris who has replaced him as the Democratic Party’s nominee.

Also Read | How global media reported PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine as Russia continues its war

The phone call between the two leaders took place just days after PM Modi visited Ukraine.

PM Modi paid a nearly nine-hour visit to Kyiv in the first-ever trip to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since it became independent over three decades back.

The Prime Minister held wide-ranging talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and also invited him to visit India. The Ukrainian leader said he would be happy to travel to the "great" country.