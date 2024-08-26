PM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden, discusses Ukraine situation, safety and security of Hindus in Bangladesh

  • PM Modi said that he reiterated India’s full support for early return of peace and stability during his call with Joe Biden.

Livemint
Updated26 Aug 2024, 10:41 PM IST
File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden.
File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a call from US President Joe Biden during which they exchanged views on various issues including the situation in Ukraine and Bangladesh.

PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for President Biden’s deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.

Stating that the leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral relations and highlighted that the India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity, said PIB.

 

Also Read | ‘Kamala will inspire generations…’: Biden ahead of her nomination acceptance

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on the today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. ”

PM Modi added that he reiterated India’s full support for an early return of peace and stability.

Also Read | ‘Kamala will inspire generations…’: Biden ahead of her nomination acceptance

 

The Prime Minister further said that the two leaders also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

The two leaders also agreed to remain in touch as they reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad.

In June, PM Modi met Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region. Last month, Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House as concerns grew over his fitness for office after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris who has replaced him as the Democratic Party’s nominee.

 

Also Read | How global media reported PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine as Russia continues its war

The phone call between the two leaders took place just days after PM Modi visited Ukraine.

PM Modi paid a nearly nine-hour visit to Kyiv in the first-ever trip to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since it became independent over three decades back.

 

Also Read | Bangladesh’s Yunus calls PM Modi, ’assures safety of Hindus and minorities’

The Prime Minister held wide-ranging talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and also invited him to visit India. The Ukrainian leader said he would be happy to travel to the "great" country.

Earlier this month, in his first direct contact with New Delhi after becoming the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Dhaka would prioritise protection and safety of Hindus and all other minority groups.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 10:41 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldPM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden, discusses Ukraine situation, safety and security of Hindus in Bangladesh

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue