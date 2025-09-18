PM Modi speaks with Nepal's Sushila Karki, reaffirms India's support to ‘restore peace’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government Sushila Karki, on Thursday.

He expressed heartfelt condolences over the recent tragic loss of lives in Nepal during the Gen Z protest and reaffirmed India's unwavering support for her efforts to restore peace and stability in the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow.”

Who is Sushila Karki? Karki, Nepal's first female Chief Justice and now the first female Prime Minister, is backed by the Gen Z-led movement that has transformed the country's political landscape over the last few days.

She was born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar.

The eldest of seven siblings, she began her legal career in 1979 after completing her law education in Biratnagar. In 2007, she became a Senior Advocate.

She was appointed as an ad-hoc judge of the Supreme Court in January 2009 and became a permanent judge in 2010.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was officially sworn in as interim Prime Minister on Friday. She will serve until March 5, 2026, after which fresh elections will be held, and a new Prime Minister will be selected by the newly elected parliament.

Her appointment followed widespread protests on September 8, led largely by Gen Z youth activists, who were driven by rising anger over corruption, lack of accountability, and dissatisfaction with the country’s political leadership. The immediate trigger for the unrest was the government’s ban on social media.

Houses of several political leaders, important government buildings, business establishments and shopping complexes were set on fire during the violent protests on September 8 and 9 that toppled the government led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Meanwhile, normalcy has returned to Kathmandu, with an improved security situation. The movement of pedestrians and vehicles was seen on Wednesday on the streets of the national capital as usual.

On Sunday, Karki had announced that those killed during the Gen Z protest on September 8 and 9 would be declared “martyrs”.