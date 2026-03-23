PM Modi speech in Parliament Live Updates: 'Indian vessels have cross the Strait of Hormuz,’ PM Modi tells Lok Sabha

PM Modi speech in Parliament live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today speak in the Parliament on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The address is scheduled for 2 PM in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

PM Modi's address to the lower house of Parliament comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted critical maritime corridors and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Gulf nations.

PM Modi is expected to outline India’s position on the evolving situation, including its diplomatic engagement, concerns over regional stability, and the impact on global energy and trade routes, in his address, first in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

The address comes a day after PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Sunday to review the situation in the Middle East. During the meeting, the prime minister directed the formation of a group of ministers and secretaries to work diligently to address the situation arising from the West Asia conflict, according to news agency PTI.

On 28 February, the US and Israel launched a joint strike on Iran in which the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. Iran retaliated with strikes against its oil-exporting Muslim nation in its neighbourhood. The conflict also affected the movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a key channel that carries around a fifth of the world's oil supply, disrupting trade.

Earlier, the prime minister spoke with leaders in the region, including those of Iran and other Arab nations, many times since the conflict began after US-Israel strikes on Iran on 28 February.

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