PM Modi speech in Parliament Live: 'Blockage Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable,' PM Modi says in Lok Sabha

PM Modi speech in Parliament live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Lok Sabha today t on the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
PM Modi's address to the lower house of Parliament came amid escalating tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted critical maritime corridors and raised concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in Gulf nations.
PM Modi touched upon India’s position on the evolving situation, including its diplomatic engagement, concerns over regional stability, and the impact on global energy and trade routes, in his address. It was his first in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.
Reiterating India's emphasis on resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy, PM Modi said that attacks on commercial vessels and the blockage of international waterways, such as the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable. He also highlighted that India has been continuously making diplomatic efforts to ensure the safe passage of Indian ships, even in this war-like environment.
"India has always advocated for the welfare of humanity and peace," he said.
The address comes a day after PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Sunday to review the situation in the Middle East. During the meeting, the prime minister directed the formation of a group of ministers and secretaries to work diligently to address the situation arising from the West Asia conflict, according to news agency PTI.
On 28 February, the US and Israel launched a joint strike on Iran in which the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. Iran retaliated with strikes against its oil-exporting Muslim nation in its neighbourhood. The conflict also affected the movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a key channel that carries around a fifth of the world's oil supply, disrupting trade.
Earlier, the prime minister spoke with leaders in the region, including those of Iran and other Arab nations, many times since the conflict began after US-Israel strikes on Iran on 28 February.
Follow this LiveBlog for updates on PM Modi's speech in Parliament:
Earlier, India used to import energy from 27 countries, now the figure has risen to 41, PM Modi said in Lok Sabha. Continuous efforts are on to ensure petrol, diesel supply is smooth across India.
On PM Modi's statement in Parliament on West Asia conflict, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says," He has made the country aware about the situation. There should be a discussion on this issue in the Parliament..."
PM Modi urged citizens to be on alert, amid war in the Middle East. “Beware of those who spread misinformation. Hoarders, blackmailers will be death with strictly. we can challenge all challenges if we stay united,”
Therefore, India's efforts are to encourage all parties to reach a peaceful resolution as soon as possible, PM Modi said.
"When such crises arise, some elements try to exploit them. Therefore, all law-and-order agencies have been put on alert. Security is being further strengthened, be it coastal security, border security, cyber security, or strategic installations..." he said.
Attacks on commercial vessels and the blockage of international waterways, such as the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable, PM Modi said on Monday.
“India is continuously making efforts through diplomacy to ensure the safe passage of Indian ships, even in this war-like environment. India has always advocated for the welfare of humanity and peace. I reiterate that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions to this problem. All our efforts are aimed at reducing tensions and ending this conflict. Endangering the lives of anyone in this war is not in the interest of humanity,” he said in Lok Sabha.
“India's role in diplomacy is clear. From the beginning, we have expressed our deep concern about this conflict. I have personally spoken to all the relevant leaders in West Asia. I have urged everyone to de-escalate tensions and end this conflict. India has condemned attacks on civilians, energy, and transport infrastructure,” PM Modi said
The government is sensitive, alert, and ready to provide assistance in every possible way, PM Modi said in Parliament today.
"A significant portion of India’s crude oil, gas, and fertiliser supplies comes through the Strait of Hormuz. In the current situation, movement of ships through the Strait has become very challenging. Despite this, the government is making every effort to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not significantly affected. Our focus remains on minimising difficulties for common households. We all know that India meets nearly 60 per cent of its LPG requirement through imports. Due to supply uncertainties, the government has prioritised domestic use of LPG, while also increasing production within the country. Even as petrol and diesel supplies continue across the country, the government is consistently working to address these challenges.” he said
Economies around the world are being affected by the current crisis, and continuous efforts are being made to minimise its impact., PM Modi said in Lok Sabha today. “The Government of India has formed an inter-ministerial group that meets daily to assess challenges in imports and exports and work on necessary solutions,” he said.
PM Modi said Indian missions in the affected countries are continuously engaged in helping Indians. He said that whether it's Indians working there or tourists who have gone there, everyone is being provided with all possible assistance.
"Our missions are regularly issuing advisories. 24/7 outreach rooms and emergency helplines have been established in India and other affected countries. Through these, all affected people are being provided with the latest information. In times of crisis, the safety of Indians in India and abroad is crucial..." PM said
PM Modi says India needs to be ready and united to face the challeneges due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, PM Modi tells Lok Sabha
Some of our vessels have crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing war, said PM Modi.
PM Modi LIVE: India has extensive trade relations with countries at war and affected by the conflict, PM Modi tells Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister said that the region where the conflict is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries around the world, particularly for a large portion of our crude oil and gas needs.
PM Modi Speech LIVE: Since this war began, every Indian in the affected countries has been provided assistance, PM Modi said. "I have spoken over the phone with the heads of state of most West Asian countries for two rounds. All have assured the safety of Indians. During the conflict, some people have lost their lives, and some have been injured..." he said
PM Modi informed the Parliament that over 1 crore Indians live and work in Gulf nations. That is why is important that we raise a common voice in the world, the prime minister said.
PM Modi said that India is facing ‘unprecendented’ challenges due to the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran.
"India is facing economic, national security related and humanitarian challenges," he said
PM Modi says challenges posed by West Asia crisis have economic, national security and humanitarian aspects. PM addressed Lok Sabha today
The situation in West Asia is worrisome, PM Modi tells Lok Sabha. "In the last 2-3 weeks, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Union Minister Hardeep Puri have provided the details of the situation to the House. This conflict has been going on for more than 3 weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict..." PM Modi said
Over 3 Lakh Indians have returerned from affected countries, says PM Modi. This includes over a 1000 Indians from Iran, he said.
India is trying its best to help Indians living in the Gulf amid the conflict. Security and safety of Indians has been our priority, says PM Modi
PM Modi speech in Parliament live: Situation in Middle East is concerning, PM Modi says in his address to Lok Sabha
Before Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed both houses of Parliament on the West Asia Crisis on 9 March.
This will be the first time Prime Minister Modi will speak in Parliament about the escalation of the conflict. Earlier, PM Modi spoke with leaders in the region, including those of Iran and other Arab nations, many times since the conflict began after US-Israel strikes on Iran on 28 February.
PM Modi speech in Parliament live: Israel has launched “extensive” strikes on Iran, with powerful explosions reported in Tehran. A child was killed in Khorramabad, while one person died in Bandar Abbas and casualties were reported in Urmia. Fires were also seen in Karaj.
PM Modi speech in Parliament live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Lok Sabha today and speak about the crisis in West Asia in the aftermath of US-Israel attacks on Iran.