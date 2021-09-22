1 min read.Updated: 22 Sep 2021, 10:27 PM ISTMeghna Sen
International travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said
PM Modi also said that India is ramping up the production capacity of existing vax. ‘With this, will be able to resume supplies to others,’ he said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on a high-level US visit today, called for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates at the Global Covid-19 Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. The summit is being convened on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
International travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, the Prime Minister said.
“We also need to focus on addressing the pandemic’s economic effects. To end that, international travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates," PM Modi said.
PM Modi also said that India is ramping up the production capacity of existing vax. “As newer Indian vaccines get developed, we are also ramping up production capacity of existing vaccines. As our production increases, we will be able to resume vaccine supplies to others too," the PM said.
He added, “To provide vaccines to the world, supply chains of raw materials must be kept open."
Highlights from PM Modi's speech:
- India is now running the world’s largest vaccination campaign.
- Recently, we vaccinated about 25 million people on a single day.