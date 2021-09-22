Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on a high-level US visit today, called for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates at the Global Covid-19 Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. The summit is being convened on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

International travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, the Prime Minister said.

“We also need to focus on addressing the pandemic’s economic effects. To end that, international travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that India is ramping up the production capacity of existing vax. “As newer Indian vaccines get developed, we are also ramping up production capacity of existing vaccines. As our production increases, we will be able to resume vaccine supplies to others too," the PM said.

He added, “To provide vaccines to the world, supply chains of raw materials must be kept open."

Highlights from PM Modi's speech:

- India is now running the world’s largest vaccination campaign.

- Recently, we vaccinated about 25 million people on a single day.

- Our grassroots level healthcare system has delivered over 800 million vaccine doses so far.

- Over 200 million Indians are now fully vaccinated.

- Earlier this year, we shared our vaccine production with 95 other countries, and with UN peacekeepers.

- And, like a family, the world also stood with India when we were going through a second wave.

- For the solidarity and support extended to India, I thank you all.

- India has always seen humanity as one family.

- India’s pharmaceutical industry has produced cost-effective diagnostic kits, drugs, medical devices and PPE kits.

- These are providing affordable options to many developing countries.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.