The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday talked to Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, said an official release.

The Indian PM congratulated the his German counterpart on his appointment as Chancellor.

The release also mentioned that Modi expressed his appreciation for the immense contribution of former Chancellor Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

The PM hoped that the partnership ‘continued this positive momentum’.

The release further mentioned that the two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German Government and India's own economic vision.

They reviewed the potential of ongoing cooperation initiatives, including for promoting investment and trade links.

They also agreed on the potential for further diversifying cooperation and exchanges in new areas.

The leaders expressed the hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of Climate Action and Green Energy, to enable both countries to achieve their respective climate commitments.

German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as new chancellor 8 December, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European coalition government which has vowed to boost green investment.

